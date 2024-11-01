New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,254,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 321,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $123,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 27.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 34.3% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 31,136,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,716,348. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

