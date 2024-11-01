New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,492 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $216,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 116,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LOW traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.34. 338,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,894. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

