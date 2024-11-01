New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,592 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $560,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $505.93. The stock had a trading volume of 416,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $378.48 and a twelve month high of $527.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.93 and a 200 day moving average of $466.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

