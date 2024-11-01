Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 3413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

