NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.840-1.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.49. 3,135,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,585. NiSource has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

