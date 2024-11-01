NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

NL Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

NL Industries stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,212. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NL Industries from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

