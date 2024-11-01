Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $217,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,834.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 729,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after buying an additional 531,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 198.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

