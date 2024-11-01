Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 9,940 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 326,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $274.72 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average is $261.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

