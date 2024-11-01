Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

NWPX traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $478.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Pipe

In other Northwest Pipe news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,039.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

