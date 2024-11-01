Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,584,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

