Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. 9,194,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,923,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

