Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Should You Buy?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.56 ($0.77). Approximately 1,907,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 572,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Novacyt Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £39.86 million, a PE ratio of -107.69 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.62.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.