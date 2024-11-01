NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 6,971,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 31,954,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NU by 306.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NU by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

