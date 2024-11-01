NuScale Power Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 27,223 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,502 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuScale Power news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 7,785,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

