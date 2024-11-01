Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Nutanix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 76.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 162,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.42, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

