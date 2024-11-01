Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Shares Bought by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.