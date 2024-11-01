NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:SECR)

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SECR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1069 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

SECR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38. NYLI Mackay Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

