O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 371,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,952. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.17.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

