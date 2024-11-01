Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 666,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,101 shares of company stock valued at $972,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

