Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,415 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.01 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZEK

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.