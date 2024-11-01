Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $918,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,048,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

