Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $881,848,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after acquiring an additional 884,703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,850,000 after acquiring an additional 872,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

ANET stock opened at $386.44 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.82.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total value of $7,893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

