Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,257 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $62,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 1,190,274 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $80,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $19,101,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,259.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

