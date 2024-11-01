Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.