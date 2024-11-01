Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 627 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 281.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock opened at $169.01 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $136.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

Insider Activity

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $3,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,417 shares in the company, valued at $72,180,599.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,638.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,180,599.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,464 shares of company stock worth $4,681,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.