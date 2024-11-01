Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Onto Innovation updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.48 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded down $22.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,196. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

