Oppenheimer Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $177.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

THG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Boston Partners grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

