Oppenheimer Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $125.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

TMDX stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,587,352.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,680,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TransMedics Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 297,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,862,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

