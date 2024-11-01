Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.2 %

OPCH stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.