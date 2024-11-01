OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 14.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 487,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth $2,894,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

