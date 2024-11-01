OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Raised to $172.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.28. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

