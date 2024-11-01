Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 926,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after buying an additional 2,201,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

