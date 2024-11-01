Pacific Sage Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.66 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day moving average of $168.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

