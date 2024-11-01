Pacific Sage Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $339,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $86.48 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

