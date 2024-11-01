Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $114.02 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $117.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

