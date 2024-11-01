Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $69.59.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 158.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 32.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

