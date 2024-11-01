Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 1,368,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

