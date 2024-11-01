Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

Shares of PKI traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.01. 232,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,502. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.00 and a twelve month high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.78.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.6022267 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

