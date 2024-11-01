PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $568.53 million and approximately $29.48 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,621.95 or 0.99756312 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,552.12 or 0.99656261 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 568,970,145 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 570,851,729.474883. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99885523 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $43,811,681.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

