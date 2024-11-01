PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $570.51 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $570.51 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 570,851,729 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 570,851,729.474883. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99885523 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $43,811,681.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

