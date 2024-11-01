PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

PBF Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 526.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 277.8%.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.52 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,720,061.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,007,400 shares of company stock valued at $128,539,347. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

