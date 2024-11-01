PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

PBF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,129,598 shares in the company, valued at $634,720,061.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 4,007,400 shares of company stock valued at $128,539,347 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

