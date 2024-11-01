Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.