Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $331.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $198.68 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.