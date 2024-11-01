Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

