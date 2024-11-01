Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.94. 15,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,741. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $179.72. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Stephens started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

