Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.67.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.80. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total value of $3,068,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,582 shares in the company, valued at $177,472,573.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $105,588.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,854.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $6,893,118 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 111.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

