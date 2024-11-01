Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $25,570.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,706.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

