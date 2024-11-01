Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 26,359,045 shares trading hands.
Petropavlovsk Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.20.
Petropavlovsk Company Profile
Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.
