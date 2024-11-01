Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-$64.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.13 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.950 EPS.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 5,854,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,070,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.